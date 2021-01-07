Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report sales of $164.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.70 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $173.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $660.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.80 million to $666.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $678.42 million, with estimates ranging from $648.70 million to $695.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 36,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,714. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.71.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.