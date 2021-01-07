Brokerages Anticipate Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.22. Mimecast reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $92,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,745.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,986.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock worth $12,638,205. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 241.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 747.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $49.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.42, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mimecast has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $59.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

