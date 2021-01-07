Brokerages Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.37 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $17.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $17.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $103.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average is $94.92. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.10 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

