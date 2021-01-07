Brokerages Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Announce $1.76 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. FMC also posted earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rowe raised their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $120.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

