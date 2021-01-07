Brock Albinson Sells 2,151 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ADP opened at $167.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after purchasing an additional 912,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,422,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,856,000 after buying an additional 51,592 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after acquiring an additional 410,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,245,000 after acquiring an additional 143,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.60.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
