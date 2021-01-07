Brock Albinson Sells 2,151 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $167.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after purchasing an additional 912,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,422,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,856,000 after buying an additional 51,592 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after acquiring an additional 410,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,245,000 after acquiring an additional 143,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.60.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

