(BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $348,999.99

(BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $348,999.99 and last traded at $346,189.00, with a volume of 915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341,820.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of (BRK.A) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get (BRK.A) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341,007.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331,182.84. The company has a market capitalization of $540.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.86.

(BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3,453.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.02 billion for the quarter. (BRK.A) had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 14.54%.

(BRK.A) Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.A)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for (BRK.A) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BRK.A) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.