British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTLCY. Peel Hunt cut shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

