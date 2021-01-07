Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Stephens

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by Stephens from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.32.

NYSE:EAT opened at $58.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $60.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

