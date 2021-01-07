BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Up 5.4%

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) shares shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.72. 202,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 343,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Several brokerages have commented on BV. CJS Securities began coverage on BrightView in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.87 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in BrightView by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in BrightView by 7.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BrightView by 10.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BrightView in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

