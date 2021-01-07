Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Mountain Media, Inc. owns, acquires and manages websites customized which provide users, primarily military and public safety personnel as well as veterans and retirees with information, news, products, videos and services. The company’s websites contain a number of sections which includes originally written news content, blogs, forums, career information, products and videos. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, FL. “

Bright Mountain Media stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Bright Mountain Media has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Bright Mountain Media had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 503.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Mountain Media will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

