Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing prescription therapeutics for treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline consists of therapeutics for hyperhidrosis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other prevalent severe skin diseases. Its products include Prozac(R), Gemzar(R), Cialis(R), Evista(R), Talz(R), Humulin(R), Cymbalta(R), Dysport(R), Juvederm(R) and Kybella(R). Brickell Biotech Inc., formerly known as Vical Incorporated, is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of Brickell Biotech stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Brickell Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

