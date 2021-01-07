Bread Price Up 28.4% This Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Bread has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00044348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.18 or 0.00304970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,154.62 or 0.03083874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

