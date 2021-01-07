Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $9.12.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

