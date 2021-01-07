BQT (BQTX) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One BQT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. BQT has a market capitalization of $728,753.72 and $1,372.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BQT has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00040446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.00293311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.91 or 0.02724274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQTX is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

