bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

BPOSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ING Group upgraded bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

BPOSY stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. bpost SA/NV has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that bpost SA/NV will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

