Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $171.39 and last traded at $171.39. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BYDGF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.43.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.74.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

