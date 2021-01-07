Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $1,720.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,896.57.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,249.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,288.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,097.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,838.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 87.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $218,549,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 133.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.