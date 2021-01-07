BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Price Up 8%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.15 and last traded at $76.24. 381,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 267,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.61.

BOKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BOK Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $505.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

