BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $76.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $505.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.29 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $880,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 76.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

