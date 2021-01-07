BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) (LON:BGSC) Shares Up 1.4%

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) (LON:BGSC)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 147.80 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.92). 567,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 667,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 21.11 and a quick ratio of 21.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.08. The company has a market cap of £858.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.57%.

In other BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) news, insider Nicholas Bannerman bought 5,000 shares of BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £6,200 ($8,100.34).

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) Company Profile (LON:BGSC)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

