BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT.L) (LON:BCPT) to Issue GBX 0.35 Dividend

BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT.L) (LON:BCPT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BCPT opened at GBX 79 ($1.03) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The company has a market cap of £631.50 million and a P/E ratio of -28.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67.14. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 116.50 ($1.52).

BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT.L) Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

