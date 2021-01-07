BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.98.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

