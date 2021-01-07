BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Underperform

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.74.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.30. 85,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,678. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.62. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

