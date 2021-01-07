BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.55.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,500,268.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BMC Stock by 153.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BMC Stock by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

