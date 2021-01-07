Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director George Demetri Sells 758 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,293,000 after acquiring an additional 111,760 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

