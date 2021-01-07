Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $144.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.56 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

