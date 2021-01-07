Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.28. Approximately 3,458,081 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,054,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

