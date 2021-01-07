Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,925.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Monday, November 2nd, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,273 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,706,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,542,000 after buying an additional 944,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 236.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after buying an additional 896,121 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.