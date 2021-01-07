Blockport Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,678.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Blockport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Blockport has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.00321030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.51 or 0.02850709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013034 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Blockport

BPT is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

