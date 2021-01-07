Block-Logic Market Cap Hits $839,961.19 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $839,961.19 and approximately $750.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

