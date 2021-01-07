BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $14.30.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
