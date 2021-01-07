BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 1st

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:MVT opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

