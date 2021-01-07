BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BLE stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $16.12.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.