BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 29th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE BGY opened at $6.03 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46.

In other news, Director Cynthia Egan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

