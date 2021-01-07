BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE:CII opened at $17.46 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
