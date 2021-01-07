Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Sells $78,525.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $78,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $179,037. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 132,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,351. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 576.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 42,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.
Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.