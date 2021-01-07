BitTube (TUBE) Price Up 100.6% This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 100.6% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Livecoin. BitTube has a market cap of $2.73 million and $8,859.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00362328 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000471 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 105.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.