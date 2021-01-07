Bitgear (GEAR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,412.00

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Bitgear token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitgear has a market cap of $627,380.89 and approximately $5,412.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitgear alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00115415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.00480123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00234157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00053406 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,318,647 tokens. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io

Buying and Selling Bitgear

Bitgear can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitgear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.