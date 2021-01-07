Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $170,940.25

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $170,940.25 and $20,446.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 160.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00027599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00113274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.00491532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00243183 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016225 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.