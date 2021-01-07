Bitcoin SV Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.21 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $186.56 or 0.00496360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Hotbit, Indodax and Bit-Z. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.47 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00026998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00115299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049706 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00238712 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,618,102 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, FCoin, BigONE, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Upbit, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Coinbit, Altcoin Trader, YoBit, Coinsquare, Koinex, Bibox, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, OKEx, Huobi, Bitbns, Bitrue, Poloniex, Coinsuper, DragonEX, HitBTC, IDAX, Binance, CoinEx, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand, WazirX, Bithumb, Bitkub, Bittrex, Korbit, CoinZest, CoinBene, SouthXchange, Hotbit, Indodax and MBAex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

