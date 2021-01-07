Bitcoin Planet Hits Market Cap of $583.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,524.62 or 1.00163604 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015961 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.75 or 0.00257865 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.91 or 0.00458469 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00142102 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001707 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038074 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

