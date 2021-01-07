Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 29.3% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $189.51 million and approximately $45.72 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $10.82 or 0.00027504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.08 or 0.00178131 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00037755 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.