Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.19

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.19 and last traded at C$8.15, with a volume of 50680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDT shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a report on Monday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.78. The stock has a market cap of C$433.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$345.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$327.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

