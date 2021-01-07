BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $98.13 Average PT from Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.13.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 28.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,717,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNTX opened at $91.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

