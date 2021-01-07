BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Trading 4.7% Higher

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO) traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 461,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 602,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter.

BioLargo, Inc provides technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions in the United States. The company operates through Odor-No-More, BLEST, BioLargo Water, and Clyra Medical segments. Its Advanced Oxidation System (AOS) platform is a water treatment system for decontamination and disinfection.

