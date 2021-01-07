BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. On average, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $85,606.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $758,826.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $48,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

