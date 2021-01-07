Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) dropped 7.6% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $127.38 and last traded at $128.97. Approximately 2,180,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,067,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.59.

Specifically, CFO John R. Rettig sold 11,041 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.89, for a total value of $1,533,484.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,416,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $13,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,134 shares of company stock worth $40,061,958 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bill.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -248.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,250,000 after buying an additional 4,523,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bill.com by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 867,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,987,000 after purchasing an additional 105,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bill.com by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,230,000 after purchasing an additional 312,173 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

