BidaskClub Upgrades Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to Hold

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ULH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $588.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.62. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $364.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 1,471,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $28,621,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831,215 shares in the company, valued at $249,567,131.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 72.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 640.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

