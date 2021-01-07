BidaskClub Upgrades The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) to Hold

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.68.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS opened at $285.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.44. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $288.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.