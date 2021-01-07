BidaskClub Upgrades TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) to “Buy”

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $126.13 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $127.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,838 shares of company stock worth $20,767,400. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,936,000 after buying an additional 1,329,456 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1,376.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 445,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,648,000 after acquiring an additional 329,259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 483.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 360,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 299,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,776,990,000 after acquiring an additional 253,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

